Center for Women & Enterprise names Martinez new R.I. director

PROVIDENCE – The Center for Women & Enterprise, a nonprofit that partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration to offer services to women entrepreneurs, announced Thursday that Veronica Martinez has been named the organization’s new Rhode Island director.

Martinez, who assumes the role previously held by Maryellen O’Mahony, previously worked nonprofits NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley and the Providence Housing Authority where she “developed relationships with funders and community partners” across the state. She also brings experience working one-on-one with individuals from multiple backgrounds to provide “financial counseling, coaching and presenting workshops” around asset building and home ownership, the release states.

Center for Women & Enterprise said Martinez will assure that programs and services are “accessible to entrepreneurs of all socioeconomic backgrounds and ethnicities” in Rhode Island and will reach out to communities across the state, municipal, legislative and business leaders to “promote, engage and collaborate” with the organization’s mission.

“Her experience and skills will help us reach new heights and serve more clients in Rhode Island,” Center for Women & Enterprise CEO and President Gaby King Morse said in a statement.

