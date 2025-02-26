Centre of New England developer to present plans for another project in Coventry

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

COVENTRY – A developer is looking to expand its construction plans in town.

While Starr Capital LLC’s plans for a sprawling 900-unit housing project at the

Centre of New England

are underway, the developer is now eyeing a new project on a nearby 17-acre parcel that could include commercial buildings or mixed-use structures.

Starr Capital is set to unveil two options for a new development, called Coventry Centre, on woodland at the north corner of Arnold Road and New London Turnpike. The plans will be presented at a Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday night.

One of the options would be a 100% commercial development spanning 120,000 square feet. Planning documents show that almost all of the space, about 109,000 square feet, would be set aside for restaurants and retail spaces spread throughout several buildings.

Another 4,000 square feet building would be a restaurant or coffee shop, while 5,000 square feet are reserved for a gas station or convenience store and the remaining 2,000 square feet would be a service station. There will also be 500 parking spaces on the site. However, planning documents note the designs could change as the project progresses.

The other option would be a 254,000-square-foot mixed-use development. Under this proposal, there would be two five-story buildings of residential units. It was not immediately clear how many residential units there would be, but Starr Capital said 18% would be low- and moderate-income units. The plans have the same space dedicated for a restaurant or coffee shop, gas station or convenience store and a service station. Also, there would be 43,000 square feet dedicated to restaurant or retail space throughout five buildings. The plans include 542 parking spaces, with 307 available for the residential buildings.

The developer will also need to submit a formal zone change application to the Town Council because some of the proposals are not allowed under the property’s current zoning.

Commissioners are not expected to vote on the proposals Wednesday, but instead offer guidance on which option Starr Capital should pursue.

Meanwhile, Starr Capital’s proposal for the first of two phases for housing at the Centre of New England earned Master Plan approval from the Planning Commission in September. The first phase

includes developing 712 residential units, including 362 duplex townhomes and 350 multifamily units, across about 80 acres. The developer has said construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026. The second phase has not been formally proposed yet, but is expected to include about 200 units across 40 acres, Tim Eden, managing partner with Starr Capital, previously told PBN.

The project must earn preliminary plan approval from the commission and it is not clear when the plans will be presented again.

The planning commission meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Coventry Town Hall Council Chambers at 1670 Flat River Road. The meeting will also be available to attend via

Zoom

.

Starr Capital LLC

(Updated to give more detail about the newproposal.)