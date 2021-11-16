Centreville Bank awards $424,600 in grants to 17 R.I., Conn. organizations

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently announced $424,600 in grants for 17 organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Rhode Island recipients and grant amounts are as follows:
- College Crusade received $125,000 for operational needs and for its family engagement program to help parents and guardians advocate for their children’s academic success.
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island received $50,000 to provide shelf-stable meals to homebound seniors during emergencies or other weather problems.
- Foster Forward received $25,000 for its “Aspire Program,” which offers financial education, training and employment services.
- Ronald McDonald House received $20,000 to fund a “Centreville Bank Room” and for operational support.
- University of Rhode Island received $20,000 for its Foundation Scholarship Fund.
- Autism Project received $12,000 for strategic planning and operational support.
- Back to School Celebration received $10,000 for backpacks and school supplies for children.
- City of Central Falls received $10,000 for its new participatory budgeting initiative in which community members decide how to spend part of the city budget.
- Year Up received $10,000 to cover enrollment costs for about 160 Providence students.
- North Kingstown Food Pantry received $5,000 for a food nutrition program for school-age children and their families.
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank received $5,000 to buy food for those in need.
- Adoption Rhode Island received $3,000 to support its “Level Up Summit” and workshops for young adults in foster care.
- Coventry Housing Authority received $2,000 for its “Tis the Season Program” to support families in need with basic purchases.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
