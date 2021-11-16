Centreville Bank awards $424,600 in grants to 17 R.I., Conn. organizations

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently announced $424,600 in grants for 17 organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Rhode Island recipients and grant amounts are as follows:

College Crusade received $125,000 for operational needs and for its family engagement program to help parents and guardians advocate for their children’s academic success.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island received $50,000 to provide shelf-stable meals to homebound seniors during emergencies or other weather problems.

Foster Forward received $25,000 for its "Aspire Program," which offers financial education, training and employment services.

Ronald McDonald House received $20,000 to fund a "Centreville Bank Room" and for operational support.

University of Rhode Island received $20,000 for its Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Autism Project received $12,000 for strategic planning and operational support.

Back to School Celebration received $10,000 for backpacks and school supplies for children.

City of Central Falls received $10,000 for its new participatory budgeting initiative in which community members decide how to spend part of the city budget.

Year Up received $10,000 to cover enrollment costs for about 160 Providence students.

North Kingstown Food Pantry received $5,000 for a food nutrition program for school-age children and their families.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank received $5,000 to buy food for those in need.

Adoption Rhode Island received $3,000 to support its "Level Up Summit" and workshops for young adults in foster care.

Coventry Housing Authority received $2,000 for its "Tis the Season Program" to support families in need with basic purchases.

