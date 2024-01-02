Centreville named exclusive banking partner of Rhode Island FC

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has teamed up with Rhode Island FC and will be featured as a multiyear Anchor Partner of the new men’s professional soccer team, the bank announced.

Anchor Partners are a select group of Rhode Island FC partners with the highest value and visibility, according to a news release. Centreville will serve as the club’s exclusive banking partner, responsible for fulfilling its banking needs, and the Centreville logo will be displayed on the sleeve of the club’s home and away jerseys.

“Rhode Island FC prioritizes partnering with companies that believe in community, making Centreville Bank a perfect fit for our growing family,” Vicky Lynch, chief revenue officer at Rhode Island FC, said in a statement. “As we continue to elevate our club’s awareness in the marketplace, our partnership with Centreville gives us incredible support from a proven, local brand.”

Rhode Island FC will make its debut in the USL Championship in March and will play its home matches during its inaugural season at Beirne Stadium at Bryant University while a new, state-of-the-art soccer stadium with 10,000-plus capacity is being built at Tidewater Landing in Pawtucket, which will serve as the club’s future home when completed.

- Advertisement -

Independently owned and operated, Rhode Island FC is led by co-founders Brett Johnson and Michael Parkhurst, a former Major League Soccer and U.S. men’s national team player and Rhode Island native.

“Centreville Bank is proud to support Rhode Island FC as an Anchor Partner,” Harold M. Horvat, bank CEO and president and board chairman, said in a statement. “Rhode Island FC is anchored in community, just as Centreville Bank is. We have a long history of supporting the banking needs of Rhode Islanders and are excited for the opportunity to increase our brand presence in the city of Pawtucket and with soccer fans throughout the state.”

Founded in 1828 and headquartered in West Warwick, Centreville Bank is a full-service mutual bank with more than $2 billion in assets and 21 locations throughout Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.