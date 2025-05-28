Champlin Foundation awards $8M to 89 local nonprofits

THE CHAMPLIN FOUNDATION has awarded $8 million to 89 local nonprofits.

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation has awarded 89 local nonprofits a total of $8 million in grants to advance various capital needs and improvements at the respective organizations, the foundation announced Wednesday. The foundation says applicants in this grant cycle were considered from nine focus areas: Arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, health care,

