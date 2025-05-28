Champlin Foundation awards $8M to 89 local nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation has awarded 89 local nonprofits a total of $8 million in grants to advance various capital needs and improvements at the respective organizations, the foundation announced Wednesday.
The foundation says applicants in this grant cycle were considered from nine focus areas: Arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, health care, historic preservation and heritage, libraries, social services, welfare of animals and youth services. Many organizations that received funding are on the front lines of a myriad of matters, including emergency housing, nursing homes and behavioral health needs, the foundation says.
“We recognize that for any business environment to thrive – whether nonprofit or commercial – it relies on consistency from its investors,” foundation Executive Director Nina Stack said in a statement. “In today’s environment, where there is so much uncertainty and upheaval, the foundation recognizes its responsibility to support the organizations that provide help and hope to Rhode Island.”
Of all the grantees
, 24 of them received at least $100,000 from the foundation. Additionally, 12 organizations were awarded grants for the first time, the foundation says.
Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital, part of Brown University Health, received the largest grant in this cycle from the foundation - $700,000 to replace a roof at the hospital. Kent County Memorial Hospital, part of Care New England Health System, was granted $660,000 to help renovate and expand the hospital’s behavioral health emergency unit.
Cranston-based Comprehensive Community Action Program was gifted $400,000 for a new elevator for the Cranston Health Center. The YMCA of Greater Providence also received $400,000 from the foundation to help renovate the organization’s Mt. Hope branch in Providence.
South County Health Foundation in South Kingstown and the Newport Public Library each received $250,000 from the foundation to support a trust and transformation campaign and replace a roof, respectively.
The foundation says its next application cycle will run from June 1 through July 1. Grantees will be chosen for that cycle in November.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.