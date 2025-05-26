CharterCARE adds a new safety and security system

PROVIDENCE – CharterCARE Health Partners has introduced a new safety and security system at its hospitals, including Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence and Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence.

The new system, called Evolv Express, uses advanced sensor technology and artificial intelligence at certain entrances to detect metal, distinguish between metal and weapons, and immediately alert security.

“Alarming changes in today’s society make advanced security capability essential, as evidenced by national events,” said CharterCARE CEO Jeffrey Liebman. “While we believe our facilities are safe and secure thanks to our exceptional Security Department personnel, the safety of our patients and employees is a top priority and CharterCARE is pleased to have acquired this latest capability.”

The purchase was supported by a $200,000 federal grant, said Frank Castellone, director of security for the CharterCARE system.

A screening system is located in the central registration area of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and in the east emergency entrance and main lobby of Roger Williams Medical Center.

