CHIP50 poll: McKee’s approval rating worst among New England governors

By
-
THE APPROVAL RATING for Gov. Daniel J. McKee, center, among Rhode Island residents polled by The Civic Health and Institutions Project’s 50 States Survey is just 25%. / COURTESY GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE

PROVIDENCE – A poll released Monday does not put Gov. Daniel J. McKee in positive standing with local residents, and ranks him worst among all New England governors. The Civic Health and Institutions Project’s 50 States Survey, known as CHIP50, collected survey responses from residents across the country asking if they approve or disapprove of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display