CHIP50 poll: McKee’s approval rating worst among New England governors

PROVIDENCE – A poll released Monday does not put Gov. Daniel J. McKee in positive standing with local residents, and ranks him worst among all New England governors. The Civic Health and Institutions Project’s 50 States Survey, known as CHIP50, collected survey responses from residents across the country asking if they approve or disapprove of their governor's job performance to date. CHIP50 also asked residents if they approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance.

The approval ratings for McKee, a Democrat who will be entering campaign mode to seek reelection as governor, are very low, according to 438 local residents who responded to the survey between April and June. McKee garnered just a 25% approval rating, which is down from 27% between November 2024 and January 2025. It is also down from between 31% and 37% from this time last year and from his high of 43% from November-December 2021, CHIP50’s data shows.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D): 35% approval rating; 33% approval for Trump

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D): 32% approval rating; 35% approval for Trump

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte (R): 31% approval rating; 34% approval for Trump