Christopher Roy Appointed President and COO of Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Christopher Roy is Toray Plastics (America), Inc.’s new President and COO. Roy is responsible for the management of Toray’s three operating divisions—Torayfan® and Lumirror® films and PEF foams—as well as the company’s finance, human resources, environmental health and safety, IS, purchasing, engineering and maintenance, R&D, and marketing support functions. Prior to his new appointment he was Executive Vice President for the company’s Torayfan and Lumirror divisions. Roy joined Toray in 1998 as a Director of Sales.