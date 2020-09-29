Christopher Roy Named Executive V.P. at Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Christopher Roy has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President of Toray Plastics (America), Inc., and now oversees the company’s Torayfan® and Lumirror® divisions. His leadership role in providing support to Toray’s sister company Toray Films Europe has also been expanded. Roy has most recently served the company as the Torayfan Division’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. He joined Toray in 1998 and has held several positions, including Director of National Sales, Director of Sales and Marketing, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, and General Manager. Roy is a resident of North Kingstown, RI.

