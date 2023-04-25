Citizens provides $40,000 in awards to R.I. community development programs

PROVIDENCE – The Citizens Charitable Foundation on April 13 awarded $40,000 to support an array of community development programs serving the south side of Providence as part of the Growing Communities initiative.

Growing Communities, now in its 10th year, is part of Citizens Helping Citizens Strengthen Communities, which supports local organizations that foster the economic vitality of local communities. The awards were made in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island.

The awards – ranging from $2,000 to $9,000 – were given to eight programs. Those included: the African Alliance, for community gardens and farmers’ markets; the Amos House, for alternative options to panhandling; Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, to support a nursery program for immigrant children; Sankofa Community Connection, to expand the availability of fresh fruit and vegetables in the city’s West End neighborhood; Southside Community Land Trust, for summer training and stipends for working youths; Tides Family Services, for basic program needs; Urban Ventures Inc., for counseling services for minority microbusiness owners and entrepreneurs; and West End Community Center, to support the group’s initiative to promote healthy eating.

The development initiative was first launched in 2010 by Citizens in Cleveland. In Rhode Island, the Growing Communities program has helped revitalize neighborhoods such as Olneyville in Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket, Woonsocket and Newport.

- Advertisement -

Sam Wood is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Wood@PBN.com.