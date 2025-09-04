City officials kick off PVDFest weekend

PROVIDENCE – City and arts leaders on Thursday formally rolled out the proverbial red carpet for the return of PVDFest, transforming Rhode Island’s capital city into one very large arts space.
The weekend-long affair, beginning Friday and running through Sept. 7 and offered in partnership with FirstWorks, will present to the public live music, immersive art offerings and dancing that city officials say will reflect the vibrancy of the “creative capital.”
“Each year, PVDfest brings neighbors together from across the city and beyond to celebrate our vibrant arts scene and the diversity that defines us,” Mayor Brett P. Smiley said in a statement. "We’re proud of this year’s programming and excited to welcome everyone back Downtown for another unforgettable celebration.”
Among the notable acts to appear in town this weekend include Haitian-born singer and Vodou priestess Moonlight Benjamin as the headlining act on Sept. 6. City officials said Benjamin blends Caribbean melodies with gritty '70s blues-rock, creating a “powerful and rebellious sound all her own.” Anchor female performances, including from Eshawnee, Becky Bass, and DJ Ladyruck, will also take center stage on Sept. 6.
This year’s PVDFest will also welcome dozens of DJs to the city, shining a light on the innovators, tastemakers, and culture-shapers redefining sound. Among them are Stay Silent, LOWKEY and Keep It Movin’.
There will also be more than 200 vendors, artisans and community groups showcasing their artistic crafts throughout the weekend, city officials say. Plus, the People’s Parade will march down Washington Street to City Hall on Sept. 6 starting at 3 p.m.
The Food Truck Village will also take place Friday and Sept. 6, offering cuisine from dozens of area food trucks. Additionally, restaurants and bars will also be open and serving indoors and at block parties outside their establishments.
City officials also added that many downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic throughout the weekend. The noted closures, along with a map and full event schedule, can be found on PVDFest’s website
.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.