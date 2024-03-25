Clever Real Estate analysis ranks Providence as worst city to start a business

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island's capital city may be nationally known for offering a high quality of life.
But being a good place to start a business? Not so much, according to a new ranking by national data company Clever Real Estate released Monday.
The data company found that Providence is the worst city out of the 50 major U.S. cities Clever Real Estate analyzed. Providence is one of three New England cities that appeared on the list along with Boston [No. 14] and Hartford, Conn. [No. 49].
Clever Real Estate in its study
analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, PitchBook, Google Trends and other sources. It ranked the cities based on venture capital funding and employment growth at the metro level over the past 12 months, business applications per 1,000 residents over the last five years, marginal state corporate tax rate and average annual income and other metrics.
According to Clever Real Estate, Providence is the worst city to start for this year because it struggles to access venture capital, earning just $46 million last year – the lowest among the 50 most-populated U.S. cities. That lack of outside investment is 98% less than the average state receives, Clever Real Estate says.
Because of such limited financial help, about 8.3 per 1,000 Providence residents, Clever Real Estate says, filed business applications over the past five years, well below the national average of 14.5 per 1,000 residents. Those few job opportunities within the city has led to job growth rising just 0.4% over the past 12 months, compared with 1.7% nationwide, Clever Real Estate says in its research.
Also, the city's corporate tax rate of 7% is 12 times higher than Nevada's, which is 0.6%, Clever Real Estate says.
Clever Real Estate did note that Providence is one of the top U.S. cities with the best quality of life, citing a recent ranking from U.S. News & World Report
. The city was ranked by Clever Real Estate in 2022 as the eight-worst place for startups
. The company did not do a study for 2023.
