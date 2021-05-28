Closed bike bridges a rallying point for ‘active transportation’ advocates

FOR 18 MONTHS, signs in Warren and Barrington have detoured cyclists and walkers off the East Bay Bike Path because of two unsafe bridges. Grow Smart Rhode Island says it’s an indication that the R.I. Department of Transportation has put a low priority on “active transportation” infrastructure. / PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
The 18-month closure of two crucial bridges on the East Bay Bike Path has become a symbol of a larger problem in Rhode Island for many riders and other “active transportation” advocates. The advocates worry that the R.I. Department of Transportation isn’t as committed to restoring pedestrian and bicycle bridges as it is to maintaining…

