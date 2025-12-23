TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Members approved filing for Chapter 11 protection at a special meeting on Oct. 13, according to a corporate resolution attached to the petition.
The bankruptcy filing comes amid a broader Club Wyndham resort portfolio overhaul. Club Wyndham had announced earlier in the year that it was looking to shed properties from its portfolio.
In a public “Resort Portfolio Refresh” announcement on Nov. 26, Club Wyndham said association owners at 10 timeshare resorts nationwide - seven on the East Coast, including Newport Overlook - had voted to cease operations by the end of 2025, citing rising maintenance costs and long-term capital needs.
Requests for comment were sent to the association’s legal counsel, the broker handling a potential sale and Wyndham Vacation Management but were not immediately returned.
A preliminary hearing on the association’s first-day motions was scheduled for Tuesday. As of publication, court records did not reflect the outcome of the hearing, and deadlines remain in place for the association to submit outstanding filings, including a complete creditor list.
Occupancy at the resort will be suspended on Dec. 27, and maintenance fee collections could be paused while the bankruptcy proceeds, court filings show.
The property includes 988 weekly intervals, though the association itself owns just 19 units, managing common areas and operations on behalf of all timeshare owners, including major club and institutional holders.
Richard J. Land of Chace Ruttenberg & Freedman LLP represents the association in the bankruptcy, while Hilco Real Estate is serving as broker for any potential sale. The association has also requested court approval to continue using its cash management system, pay pre‑petition taxes and insurance, and retain Omni Agent Solutions as claims and noticing agent.
Court filings list roughly 36 creditors, including utilities, service providers, lenders, and government agencies such as Rhode Island Energy, Cox, Waste Management, Wyndham Vacation Management, Comerica Bank, and Merrill Lynch. The association reports it is current on taxes and estimates liabilities between $100,001 and $500,000.
The resort is part of the Club Wyndham timeshare network, a core brand under Travel + Leisure Co., whose vacation ownership business originated with the 2006 Wyndham Worldwide spin‑off, according to corporate history and public filings.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.