CNE/Integra partnership with HealthHelper drives increased screenings, ROI

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Medical Group and Integra Community Care Network recently announced the results of their partnership with HealthHelper.

HealthHelper empowers health care organizations to close care gaps, improve quality performance and enhance patient care retention through scalable, technology-enabled solutions, according to a news release.

In one year, the partnership drove a 61% increase in diabetic eye exams; 29% increase in diabetic Hba1c screenings; 16% increase in colorectal cancer screenings; 13% increase in breast cancer screenings; and 10% increase in hypertension screenings.

The program also helped get an in-network retention rate of 88% for screening mammograms.

The partnership generated 5,245 appointments scheduled in the first year, with a 340% return on investment for Care New England and Integra.

Retaining patients and closing care gaps helped capture revenue opportunities and relieve providers and staff of administrative burdens, according to Care New England.

“Our partnership with HealthHelper has delivered measurable value for both our health system and our ACO [accountable care organization],” said Dr. Ana Tuya-Fulton, chief operating officer and president of Integra and chief population health officer of Care New England. “Their solutions have improved performance, driven results and been seamlessly integrated into our workflows.”

The partnership’s use of artificial intelligence helped achieve the improvements in care and revenue.

“Our mission is to help health care organizations achieve their goals by taking on the work providers simply don’t have time for,” said Dr. Josh Kahane, CEO of HealthHelper and a family medicine physician. “This partnership with Care New England showcases how AI-enabled care coordination can improve quality metrics, drive revenue and create a better experience for both patients and providers.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.