CODAC, BH Link work together to address rise in opioid overdoses

PROVIDENCE – CODAC Behavioral Healthcare is expanding its services in two different Rhode Island locations in an effort to provide increased addiction services amid a rise in opioid overdoses.

As part of a partnership with BH Link, the state’s emergency triage center for people who need immediate help with mental health or risky substance use issues, CODAC is now offering access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.

The partnership, which began in June, allows patients to begin medication the same day that they contact BH Link. Medication is also available for people suffering from alcohol, cocaine and other addictions.

CODAC plans to expand its services at a new center in Warwick as well. Its opioid treatment program will be located at the Thrive Behavioral Health center next to Kent County Memorial Hospital. The program will also offer medication-assisted treatment.

CODAC is waiting on state approval for construction to begin at the site, where work should take about two months, said Rebecca Boss, CODAC’s chief operating officer and vice president of strategic development.

CODAC provides medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence at eight sites across Rhode Island, including a program within the R.I. Department of Corrections.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.