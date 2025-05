Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE –CODAC Behavioral Healthcare celebrated the opening of its new integrated health care center on Monday.

CODAC’s new headquarters is located on Royal Little Drive and expected to serve more than 3,000 patients. Along with offering opioid and recovery treatment, the nonprofit’s approximately 20,000-square-foot facility will focus on a “whole-person” care approach offering physical exams, preventative care, help managing chronic conditions and behavioral health treatment.

“A critical component in stemming the tide of the overdose crisis has been access. As a provider, we understand that in order to engage an individual in care, we need to be where they are, when they need it,” said Linda Hurley, CEO and president of CODAC.

Several community partners will have dedicated space in the center, including the Brown University School of Public Health, University of Massachusetts’ Chan School of Medicine, R.I. Department of Labor and Training, R.I. Department of Corrections, R.I. Office of Health and Human Services, HOPE Initiative and Re-Entry, and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., secured more than $2 million in federal funds for the project.

The ribbon-cutting was emceed by R.I. State Police Col. Brendan Doherty. Reed and Whitehouse attended the event, along with federal, state and local leaders, including Gov. Daniel J. Mckee; Attorney General Peter F. Neronha; Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi; Sen. Jacob Bissailon, D-Providence; Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley; and Sandra DelSesto, chair of the CODAC board of directors.