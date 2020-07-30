Columbia Park improvements to be unveiled Thursday

PROVIDENCE – The city of Providence will unveil significant improvements to Columbia Park in Washington Park Thursday afternoon.

The park has new lighting, resurfaced basketball courts, new bleachers and a new playground, as well as an adult fitness area and improved landscaping.

The park, at 65 Michigan Ave., is maintained by the city parks department.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.co

