Columbia Park improvements to be unveiled Thursday

PROVIDENCE The city of Providence will unveil significant improvements to Columbia Park in Washington Park Thursday afternoon.

The park has new lighting, resurfaced basketball courts, new bleachers and a new playground, as well as an adult fitness area and improved landscaping.

The park, at 65 Michigan Ave., is maintained by the city parks department.

