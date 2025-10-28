Commerce awards tax credits to Motor Club Insurance Co.

A few tickets are still available.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors on Monday unanimously approved up to $6.8 million in state tax incentives over ten years for Motor Club Insurance Co. Under the agreement, the company plans to create at least 370 new jobs in Rhode Island under the state’s Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Program, and

Under the agreement, the company plans to create at least 370 new jobs in Rhode Island under

the state’s Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Program, and could qualify for additional tax credits for creating more jobs increments of 25 full-time employees.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who also serves as chairman of the quasi-public agency's board of directors, said the administration “is continuing to use strategic investments to attract new companies and create opportunities for people across our state."

Established in 2015, the tax incentive program offers businesses incentives to relocate or expand their workforces in the state, eligible to receive annual, redeemable tax credits for up to 10 years, with credits of up to $7,500 per job per year.

Motor Club Insurance Co. provides auto, home, and umbrella insurance to AAA Northeast members, and currently issues policies in Rhode Island and Connecticut, with plans to expand into Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.

"MCIC is a company with choices – and we’re very glad it’s choosing Rhode Island," said R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

John Galvin, president and CEO of AAA Northeast, said they “look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for years to come."

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.