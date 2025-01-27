Commerce Corp. awards tax credits to Blount foods for HQ move to Warren

(Updated at 6:51 p.m.)

BLOUNT FINE FOODS CORP. is moving its corporate headquarters to from Fall River to Warren. R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors on Monday unanimously approved $3.2 million in state tax incentives over 10 years to facilitate the move.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors on Monday unanimously approved $3.2 million in state tax incentives over 10 years for Blount Fine Foods Corp. to move its corporate headquarters to Warren in April. The company is moving from Fall River and will bring 120 new jobs to Rhode Island, predominately in corporate and

