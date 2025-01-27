Commerce Corp. awards tax credits to Blount foods for HQ move to Warren

Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors on Monday unanimously approved $3.2 million in state tax incentives over 10 years for Blount Fine Foods Corp. to move its corporate headquarters to Warren in April. The company is moving from Fall River and will bring 120 new jobs to Rhode Island, predominately in corporate and

The company is moving from Fall River and will bring 120 new jobs to Rhode Island, predominately in corporate and management roles. Manufacturing operations will remain in Fall River and in McKinney, Texas.

Awardees under the R.I. Qualified Job Tax Credit Program can receive annual, redeemable tax credits for up to 10 years that can equal up to $7,500 per job per year.

Jeff Miller, vice president of investments for R.I. Commerce Corp.

said the approval marks

"a very happy day for Rhode Island."

The manufacturer – which produces hundreds of prepared food products for restaurants and retailers in all 50 states and saw revenue grow to $762.2 million in 2023 – already has a presence in Warren.

CEO and President Todd Blount said the average salaries at the new Warren facility will be $76,000 over the 10 years. The company has grown twenty-fold since 2004, the year they purchased the Fall River property.

“Pretty much every grocery store in America has some Blount product within it,” he said.

