Commerce Corp. grants tax agreement to Smithfield

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors on Monday unanimously approved a $140,000 award over 15 years to the town of Smithfield to offset lost revenue from a local tax stabilization agreement being negotiated to bring a Massachusetts-based biotechnology firm to the former Rubius Therapeutics facility. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. plans to lease the facility

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. plans to lease the facility at 100 Technology Way from Boston-based The Davis Cos. and spend $97.5 million to build out the 122,507-square-foot building to expand manufacturing operations.

“We are coming out ahead on this deal,” said Jeff Miller, vice president of investments for R.I. Commerce Corp., calling the approval “the last leg of the stool” to bring Organogenesis across the border from Massachusetts.

“This will draw them to the site,” he said, adding the agency expects the Smithfield Town Council to finalize the stabilization agreement within ninety days.

In October, the R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors unanimously approved $10 million in Rebuild Rhode Island tax credits, in addition to $5 million previously approved by the R.I. Life Sciences Hub.

According to a recent SEC filing, Organogenesis is obligated to complete its build out of the premises, which has been vacant since Rubius sold the building to Davis Cos. in early 2023, within three years.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who also serves a R.I. Commerce chair, said he has met privately with Organogenesis CEO and

Chairman Gary S. Gillheeney Sr., a Johnston resident and MBA graduate from Bryant University, to discuss additional initiatives and collaborations in the innovation economy.

