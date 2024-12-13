Commerce Corp. to consider tax credits, incentives for Saab Inc. expansion to Bristol

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors on Dec. 16 will consider a pair of proposals to award tax credits and jobs incentives for an anticipated expansion of Saab Inc.’s Autonomous Undersea division to Bristol to produce autonomous undersea vehicles. If approved, the proposals would provide tax incentives under the Rhode Island Qualified Jobs

Established in 2022, Saab’s AUD division provides aerospace technology for U.S. and offshore government agencies and private interests in the defense and security sectors, currently operating out of a 10,000-square-feet manufacturing facility on Kenney Drive in Cranston. The company also has an office presence in Quincy, Mass.

Both proposals will first be heard before the R.I. Commerce Investment Committee before the full board meeting.R.I. Commerce Corp. spokesperson Matthew Touchette on Friday declined to specify the amounts of the awards being considered and said the details will be posted publicly on Dec. 16.Requests for comment to Saab Inc. were not immediately returned. Founded in 1937 in Stockholm as an aircraft manufacturer for the Swedish Air Force, Saab was best known as an automobile manufacturer before financial struggles led the company to sell its automobile division to General Motors in 2000 before closing in 2011.