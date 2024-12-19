Common Cause R.I. files complaint seeking investigation into major ILO contract player

By
-
COMMON CAUSE Rhode Island Executive Director John Marion filed a complaint with the R.I. Department of State asking the department’s public information office to investigate and seek sanctions against Michael Magee Jr., a major player in the ILO Group LLC contract controversy. / PBN FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO
COMMON CAUSE Rhode Island Executive Director John Marion filed a complaint with the R.I. Department of State asking the department’s public information office to investigate and seek sanctions against Michael Magee Jr., a major player in the ILO Group LLC contract controversy. / PBN FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Common Cause Rhode Island on Thursday has formally filed a complaint with the R.I. Department of State asking the department’s public information office to investigate and seek sanctions against Michael Magee Jr., who was a significant player in the state awarding a now-canceled education contract to ILO Group LLC. The nonprofit government watchdog

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR