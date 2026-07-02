Conn.-based company acquires T.F. Morra Tree Care

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T.F. MORRA TREE CARE INC. of East Providence has been acquired by Bartlett Treet Experts of Stamford, Conn. The acquisition expands Bartlett Tree’s presence in Rhode Island to two offices – one in East Providence and one in North Kingstown.

EAST PROVIDENCE – T.F. Morra Tree Care Inc. has been acquired by Bartlett Tree Experts of Stamford, Conn.  The acquisition expands Bartlett Tree’s presence in Rhode Island to two offices – East Providence and North Kingstown. Bartlett also has a location in Seekonk. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Bartlett Tree representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.  “This renews our presence in East

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