Conn.-based company acquires T.F. Morra Tree Care

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

EAST PROVIDENCE – T.F. Morra Tree Care Inc. has been acquired by Bartlett Tree Experts of Stamford, Conn. The acquisition expands Bartlett Tree’s presence in Rhode Island to two offices – East Providence and North Kingstown. Bartlett also has a location in Seekonk. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Bartlett Tree representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. “This renews our presence in East

EAST PROVIDENCE –

T.F. Morra Tree Care Inc. has been acquired by Bartlett Tree Experts of Stamford, Conn.

The acquisition expands Bartlett Tree’s presence in Rhode Island to two offices – East Providence and North Kingstown. Bartlett also has a location in Seekonk.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Bartlett Tree representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“This renews our presence in East Providence, an important location in our company’s history,” said Jim Ingram, CEO and president of Bartlett Tree Experts. “We had an office in East Providence going back to the 1930s, and our research scientists and arborists – dendricians, as they were known at the time – played an important role in the development of scientific tree care in Rhode Island. We are excited to return with our new office.”

Bartlett Tree said it operates the largest shade tree lab in the world – The Bartlett Research Laboratories in Charlotte, N.C. It has a team of 16 individuals with doctorates in fields such as soil science, conservation, plant pathology, entomology, horticulture and ecosystem management.

The company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for landscapes. From tree inventory and management plans, insect and disease management, and soil care, to pruning and removal, Bartlett’s certified arborists provide more than 188 services to clients from 192 operations in 42 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a training center in Mexico.

Bartlett Tree said clients of T.F. Morra Tree Care will continue to receive the same trusted service, supported by the 119-year-old company’s science-based, species-specific tree and shrub healthcare programs.

“This acquisition allows us to grow our local presence in Rhode Island while continuing to build on the strong relationships and quality service T.F. Morra Tree Care has provided for more than 20 years” said David Chalker, vice president of Bartlett operations in southern New England. “We’re excited to bring Bartlett’s scientific approach to tree care to more clients across the state.”