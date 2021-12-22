ConsumerAffairs: R.I. has worst roads in the country

PROVIDENCE – It’s not just local drivers who gripe about Rhode Island’s pothole-scarred and bumpy roads. The state’s road conditions are the worst in the country, according to new rankings by ConsumerAffairs.

The consumer review platform recently ranked all 50 states for road conditions, finding that Rhode Island featured the worst road conditions. The rankings reflect residents’ feedback from email surveys, along with road scores by the Federal Highway Administration, data on the fatal car crashes and the amount of money each state spends per mile of highway, according to the report.

Feedback from resident surveys in Rhode Island described “crumbling” and bumpy roads that cost the average driver $845 a year due to their poor condition, according to ConsumerAffairs. More than half of urban roads scored beyond the acceptable range for pavement surface smoothness, according to the International Roughness Index, while 150 bridges have been dubbed in “poor” condition. Other contributors to the state’s poor road score are its relatively low highway maintenance budget, prevalence of potholes and frequency of extreme weather events which can worsen poor road conditions.

Neighboring Massachusetts also fared poorly in the rankings, coming in with the 5th worst road conditions. Connecticut was ranked 21st.

Kansas was recognized for the best road conditions.