Contemporary coastal home in Jamestown sells for $3.9M

JAMESTOWN – After going through a redesign and renovation, a 3,500-square-foot contemporary home on the coast recently sold for $3.9 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 25 Fly Jib Court home contains four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, and the property comes with more than 3 acres of land overlooking Narragansett Bay, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The $3.9 million price makes it one of the top six residential sales in Jamestown so far this year, according to Lila Delman Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 2½-story home was constructed in 1986, but it was recently redesigned and renovated by award-winning Sweenor Builders, the real estate firm said. The waterfront property is part of a neighborhood called West Reach Estates.

The home’s interior includes a custom chef’s kitchen with a large island and double ovens, a vaulted living room, and a glassed-in porch with a seating area, offering a view of the bay, the real estate firm said.

The home also features a nickel-gap-accented staircase with wrought-iron railings and a family room with a full bar area, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, its own balcony-style porch and a bathroom with a walk-in shower, heated floor and a large walk-in closet, the real estate firm said.

The home is heated by two oil-fired forced-hot-air systems, with central air conditioning and a dehumidification system, the real estate firm said. The home also includes an attached three-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Jamestown property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $1.97 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $855,100 is attributed to the building, and $1.12 million is attributed to the 3.21 acres of land that it stands on.

Bob Bailey, of Lila Delman Compass’ Jamestown office, represented the seller. The buyer was represented by Kimberly Marion, of Engel & Völkers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Roger Iannetta and Bethan Maloney, of Jamestown, and it was purchased by Robert Batista and Jennifer Batista, of East Greenwich.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.