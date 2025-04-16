Cotality: R.I. home price index up 7.6% in February

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 7.6% year over year in February, according to Cotality, formerly CoreLogic Inc. Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in February was well above the national growth rate of 4.2%, Cotality said. Connecticut posted the highest growth rate in the nation at 8.8%. Rhode Island had the

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 7.6% year over year in February, according to Cotality, formerly CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in February was well above the national growth rate of 4.2%, Cotality said.

Connecticut posted the highest growth rate in the nation at 8.8%. Rhode Island had the second-highest growth rate in the U.S., followed by New Jersey at 7.3%.

“For the last two and a half years, prices have ebbed and flowed below the records set in June 2022 but in February prices finally reached a new high point, putting the national median home price at $385,000,” said Cotality Chief Economist Selma Hepp. “Despite recent increases in home prices breaking the trend of flat prices, February’s seasonal rise remained subdued compared to pre-pandemic levels, contributing to a decline in overall annual appreciation.

“This continued cooling reflects weak homebuying demand as households address economic and policy uncertainty, potential inflation pressures from tariffs and concerns about job losses and personal financial situation,” Hepp said.

The February 2025 year-over-year growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states are:

Vermont: 7.2%.

New Hampshire: 6.1%

Massachusetts: 5%

Maine: 4.9%.