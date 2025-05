Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 9.37% year over year in March, the highest in the nation, according to Cotality, formerly CoreLogic Inc. Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in March was well above the national growth rate of 2.5%, Cotality said. Connecticut posted the second-highest growth rate in the nation at

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 9.37% year over year in March, the highest in the nation, according to Cotality, formerly CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in March was well above the national growth rate of 2.5%, Cotality said.

Connecticut posted the second-highest growth rate in the nation at 8.12%, followed by New Jersey at 6.96%.

“While national home price growth continues the expected slowdown, some markets are proving resilient despite the resurgence of mortgage rates and general trepidation among homebuyers,” said Cotality’s Chief Economist Selma Hepp. “This trend is especially apparent in the Northeast and Midwest, where the severe lack of inventory is helping prop up home prices.

"Still, mortgage rates and other nonmortgage costs

–

alongside rapidly rising inventories

–

continue to drive home price gains and buyer demand,” Hepp said.

Year over year, the March growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states are:

Vermont: 5.12%.

New Hampshire: 5.37%

Maine: 4.69%.

Massachusetts: 4.31%

The full report can be found

here

.