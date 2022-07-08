Could Roe decision prompt workforce shift to R.I.?

By
-
THE U.S. SUPREME COURT has overturned Roe v. Wade, and now there is speculation that some companies and workers might move to states such as Rhode Island with strong reproductive-rights laws. / STEVE HELBER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, some observers say the contentious decision could make Rhode Island and other states in the Northeast with abortion protections more attractive to companies and skilled workers looking to move. But others note that any migration would depend on whether workers and companies see the state as…

