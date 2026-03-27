Could Scituate primary care safety net be an answer for R.I.?

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TALKING HEALTH CARE: John Marchant, center left, leads a recent meeting of the Scituate Health Alliance, along with alliance treasurer Wendy Marchant, center right; secretary Courtney Cheng, foreground left; and Jared R. Neirinckx.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
TALKING HEALTH CARE: John Marchant, center left, leads a recent meeting of the Scituate Health Alliance, along with alliance treasurer Wendy Marchant, center right; secretary Courtney Cheng, foreground left; and Jared R. Neirinckx.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Dr. Michael Fine says he walked into the emergency department at The Miriam Hospital in Providence and saw “people spilling into the halls all over the place” as they contended with long wait times to see an overburdened doctor. Fine, chief health strategist for Central Falls and a former director of the R.I. Department of

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