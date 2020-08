Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island is no stranger to pension problems. Even after a major state-level overhaul of the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island led by then-R.I. General Treasurer Gina M. Raimondo, municipalities with their own pension systems have struggled to reverse the sometimes decadeslong gap in unfunded liabilities. And at a time when cutting or freezing…