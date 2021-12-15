Cox Business honors first responders with holiday dinners, charity donations

WEST WARWICK – Cox Business, the commercial division of Cox Communications Inc., recognized seven Rhode Island fire departments in its inaugural Cox Business First Responder Campaign.

Fire departments from Bristol, Central Falls, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Portsmouth, Providence and North Kingstown – along with the Bristol Ladies Auxiliary – were honored for their efforts in serving the community. Each received a catered Thanksgiving lunch and a $500 donation in the station’s name to a nonprofit of its choice.

Cox Business launched the First Responder Campaign to showcase first responder efforts overall, but especially over the past year in response to the pandemic and subsequent vaccination initiatives.

“All of our first responders – police, fire and EMS [emergency medical services] – work tirelessly to put the needs of our community first,” said Ralph Mollis, town manager, North Kingstown. “We are proud to partner with Cox Business in recognizing the great work our fire department does day in and day out, along with the vital role of community partners like the North Kingstown Food Pantry.”

Cox Business also recognized first responders in other markets across its Northeast footprint, including the Meriden Fire Department, Broad Brook Fire Department and the Ambulance Service of Manchester in Connecticut, along with the Olmsted Falls Township Fire Department in Ohio.

“The members of the first responder community have our admiration and respect, and we hope this recognition helps to express our gratitude for their dedication,” said Ross Nelson, region manager and senior vice president, Cox Communications.

Cox Communications is the largest private telecommunications company in the United States, serving about 7 million customers across 18 states.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.