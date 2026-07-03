Cross-border toll: Brown Health’s Mass. facilities have lost millions; will it cost R.I.?

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TURNAROUND TIME? Brown University Health has recently made leadership changes at Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, which lost $8.9 million in fiscal 2025. The losses have continued in 2026.  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
TURNAROUND TIME? Brown University Health has recently made leadership changes at Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, which lost $8.9 million in fiscal 2025. The losses have continued in 2026.  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

When state Rep. Lauren H. Carson saw Brown University Health’s financial performance earlier this year, she was fuming. Rhode Island’s largest health system reported a $17.6 million loss for a three-month period that ended on Dec. 31, a bottom line written in red ink largely because of the two ailing hospitals that Brown Health had

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