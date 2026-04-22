Cross Insurance Expands Rhode Island Presence with New Providence Office

Cross Insurance is strengthening its presence in Rhode Island with its new Providence office, a 30,000-square-foot space located within the historic Foundry campus. Designed to accommodate up to 75 employees, the new location reflects the company’s continued growth and investment in the southern New England market. While the office itself is new, the team behind it brings decades of experience and a long-standing commitment to customer relationships, risk management, and community service.

The Providence office is comprised of seasoned commercial and personal lines insurance service teams. The commercial lines group has extensive experience working with customers that are involved in construction, real estate, education, manufacturing, and distribution, among other industries. On the personal lines side, the team is adept at helping individuals navigate coastal challenges, carrier requirements, and comprehensive coverage strategies. Customers also benefit from the broader Cross Insurance network, providing access to an extensive and knowledgeable team that spans across multiple regions throughout the Northeast and beyond.

At the core of Cross Insurance’s approach is a strong emphasis on relationships.

“The best part of my job is the relationship component. Having been in the industry for over 25 years, I have witnessed businesses grow and change, and being able to be a part of helping to protect those assets is the most rewarding aspect of this work,” stated Linda Cordeiro, Vice President of Commercial Lines at the Province office. “No two coverage programs are alike,” says Cordiero. “Insurance isn’t always the first thing someone thinks of when making a change in operations, that’s why regular and open communication is important,” Cordiero said.

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Both commercial and personal lines customers alike should be sure to proactively communicate with their insurance agent about any material changes to their circumstances (e.g., a change in operations or risks, the acquisition or disposal of assets, new drivers, new vehicles, etc.). Doing so will allow the agent to help the customer determine whether those changed circumstances have an impact on their insurance program, and if so, to help the customer explore their options for additional or alternative insurance solutions.

As economic pressures increase, customers are facing more price-driven insurance options. While managing costs is important, doing so at the expense of reduced coverage and/or lower policy limits can be a risky strategy, and customers should consider the benefits of a sound insurance program.

“The real value is in proper risk management, claims advocacy and stewardship, a team approach designed to grow alongside the needs of growing businesses or protect the legacy of a family run operation,” Linda added.

The new Providence office reflects that long-term vision. The office features state-of-the-art meeting and training spaces, dedicated customer areas, and an event space for seminars and community engagement. Employees and customers also benefit from convenient highway access, and ample parking. Although appointments are encouraged, the office is open five days a week from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM if anyone would like to stop in with a question about their insurance.

Cross Insurance is also deeply committed to the local community. The team is involved with the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and supports initiatives such as WaterFire Providence. Employees regularly organize food drives, pet supply donations, and other local outreach efforts.

“Providence is a vibrant community,” said Cordiero. “It’s a city rich in art and culture, and we are excited to be a part of this vibrant community.”

Cross Insurance | 291 Promenade St., Providence, RI | 401-431-9200 | CrossAgency.com