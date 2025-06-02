Crossroads R.I. breaks ground on new apartment facility

PROVIDENCE – Elected officials and homeless organization leaders were on hand Monday to help break ground on Crossroads Rhode Island’s Health & Housing Apartments facility at 371 Pine St. that will become operational late next year.
The development will feature 35 permanent supportive apartments, a healing garden, and co-located space for health and behavioral health providers, Crossroads says. The project has also been years in the making dating back to 2023 when the Providence City Plan Commission signed off on the project’s plans
.
Crossroads says the project is supported by a combination of state, federal and private funding, including $7.7 million capital campaign donations and $1 million in federal appropriations. Additional funding partners include R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp., the Providence Redevelopment Authority and the R.I. Department of Housing, the homeless support nonprofit says.
“These apartments are about more than just housing – they’re about giving people the stability they need to heal, feel safe and start fresh,” Crossroads CEO and President Michelle Wilcox said in a statement. “This is a big step forward for our community in recognizing that maintaining stable housing and addressing one’s health are interdependent to one’s ability to survive and thrive.”
The Health & Housing Apartments are part of Crossroads’ efforts to create 300 permanent apartments in the city. That initiative includes the nonprofit renovating its Travelers Aid Housing at 160 Broad St. by adding 81 studio and one-bedroom apartments to the state’s inventory by 2027, Crossroads says.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.