Crossroads R.I. breaks ground on new apartment facility

By
-
A RENDERING shows the new Crossroads Rhode Island Health & Housing Apartments facility at 371 Pine St. in Providence. Officials on Monday broke ground on the project that is expected to be completed by late 2026. / COURTESY CROSSROADS RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – Elected officials and homeless organization leaders were on hand Monday to help break ground on Crossroads Rhode Island’s Health & Housing Apartments facility at 371 Pine St. that will become operational late next year. The development will feature 35 permanent supportive apartments, a healing garden, and co-located space for health and behavioral health

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Success: Your Not-for-Profit Audit Season Guide

The days are getting longer, the sun is setting later, and the weather is starting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display