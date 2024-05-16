Custom-built home on 2 acres in Coventry sells for $1.24M

COVENTRY – A custom-built colonial home constructed in 2008 recently sold for $1.24 million, according to Engel & Völkers East Greenwich, which represented the seller.

The two-story home with a finished basement at 6 Scenic Ridge Court contains four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The 4,550-square-foot home at the end of a cul-de-sac and its 2 acres of land are part of the private Deer Run Estates development. The property features a remote-controlled gate and the development is surrounded by 40 acres of conservatory land, according to Engel & Völkers.

The home, which comes with a finished basement, features laundry facilities on each floor, including a master bedroom laundry room with a built-in ironing board.

- Advertisement -

The home also features a central vacuum system, French drains, Brazilian hardwood floors, two fireplaces, a heated 3½-car garage, multiple offices for remote work, a playroom off of the bedrooms, a sunroom, an exterior wood-burning furnace with oil burner backup, a 20-zone irrigation system fed by a well, and a 700-square-foot in-ground pool with electric retractable liner.

The home was most recently valued by Coventry assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $938,600, with $159,800 of that attributed to the land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Katina Lemme, of Engel & Völkers, while the buyer was represented by Eleanor San Antonio, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property was last owned by Dennis DeRocher and Perida DeRocher, according to the property tax evaluation database.

It wasn’t immediately clear who purchased the property in this recent transaction due to the deed documenting the sale remaining unavailable through the town’s online land evidence registry.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.