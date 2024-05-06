CVS acquires Medicare Advantage broker Hella+Health

Nomination deadline is May 1st. Application deadline is May 8th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WOONSOCKET – Amid struggles with rising Medicare Advantage costs, CVS Health Corp. quietly acquired Hella+Health, a New York-based Medicare Advantage broker. CVS Health spokesperson Michael DeAngelis confirmed Monday that the transaction took place weeks ago. DeAngelis did not specify how much the transaction was for or why CVS chose to acquire Hella+Health. CVS Health has

WOONSOCKET – Amid struggles with rising Medicare Advantage costs, CVS Health Corp. quietly acquired Hella+Health, a New York-based Medicare Advantage broker.

CVS Health spokesperson Michael DeAngelis confirmed Monday that the transaction took place weeks ago. DeAngelis did not specify how much the transaction was for or why CVS chose to acquire Hella+Health.

CVS Health has not officially announced the transaction. Rafal Walkiewicz, Hella Health CEO and founder, posted on Linkedin last week that the New York-based company had joined CVS.

“Hella Health empowers older Americans to live healthy, happy lives, starting with a transformation of the Medicare buying experience. Adding Hella Health to CVS Health’s family of companies furthers CVS Health's commitment to enhancing digital capabilities – particularly for seniors,” Walkiewicz said in the post.

Walkiewicz also said that through the partnership CVS will be able to expand its multi-payor platform to include several insurance offerings to offer direct-to-consumer Medicare shopping and enrollment experience. The announcement is also on Hella+Health's website. A representative for Hella+Health did not immediately respond to PBN’s questions.

The transaction comes as rising costs related to care use in Medicare Advantage business led the Woonsocket-based pharmacy retailer’s stocks

plunging

last week, PBN previously reported. CVS said it expects its adjusted earnings for 2024 to be at least $7, down from the previous forecast of at least $8.30.

CVS Health already cut back its 2024 expectations while it has tried to understand why costs from Medicare Advantage, a privately run version of Medicare, continue to rise.

Karen Lynch, CVS Health CEO, had said the cyberattack on Change Healthcare, operated by UnitedHealth Group, affected the company’s visibility into trends during the quarter. Change provides technology used to submit and process insurance claims for insurers.

CVS Health operates one of the country’s largest drugstore chains and covers more than 26 million people with health insurance through Aetna, that includes the Medicare Advantage business.