CVS Health Foundation Hometown Fund grants $1M to R.I. nonprofits

WOONSOCKET – Twenty Rhode Island nonprofits have received a combined $1 million in financing through CVS Health Foundation’s 2026 Hometown Fund grants to support their efforts addressing community health care, food, housing and essential service needs.

Awarded annually, the Woonsocket-based foundation’s Hometown Awards provide operating support to nonprofits in the areas where CVS Health employees live and work: Rhode Island and Hartford, Conn., according to a June 25 company announcement. All 2026 recipients were headquartered in Rhode Island.

“Through our Hometown Fund, we focus on communities our colleagues call home, supporting organizations that are addressing the everyday factors that shape wellbeing and make a real difference across the state,” Jenny McColloch, president of the CVS Health Foundation, said in a statement.

At Aldersbridge Communities, one of this year’s East Providence-based grant recipients, the funding will support the organization’s work connecting older adults with affordable housing and essential services.

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“This grant will strengthen our strategic planning efforts, helping us develop new communities, advance environmental sustainability initiatives and build a strong foundation for the future,” Elise Strom, chief development officer of Aldersbridge Communities, said in the announcement.

CVS Health’s 2026 Hometown Grant recipients are below:

Aldersbridge Communities

Better Lives Rhode Island

Blackstone Health

Children and Youth Cabinet

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

Community Blessings Foundation

Federal Hill House Association

Good Neighbors

Inspiring Minds

Lucy’s Hearth

Mae Organization

Meals On Wheels of Rhode Island

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

OpenDoors

Rhode Island Public Health Institute

Shri Service Corps

Southside Community Land Trust

Jonnycake Center For Hope

Westerly Area Rest Meals

Youth Pride

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at Kannermascolo@PBN.com.