CVS invests $75K in the VNA of Care New England 

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

WARWICK – The VNA of Care New England was awarded a $75,000 CVS Health Foundation grant as part of its 2023 Hometown Fund, which is meant to support communities close to the company’s headquarters. The grant will help the VNA of Care New England – which is a nonprofit Medicare and Medicaid certified visiting nurse,…