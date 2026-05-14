Cyber Sessions: Fight the spread of deepfake deceptions and fraud

By
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Jason Albuquerque
Jason Albuquerque

(Editor’s note: This is the 45th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about them. See previous installments here.) Let’s get real for a second. As business leaders, we know how to manage risk. We review the balance sheet; we look at

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