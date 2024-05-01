Davies student earns spot in Lifespan cancer research program

LINCOLN – Before starting the 12th grade, William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School student Kaylyn Woods will be able to count work with the state’s leading cancer researchers and facilities among her experience.

Woods, a Central Falls resident and 11th grade student in Davies’ biomanufacturing technology program, will soon begin an internship with the Lifespan Cancer Institute as part of its upcoming Rhode Island Future Generation of Cancer Scholars Program, the school recently announced.

The six-week summer internship program, which accepts 20 Providence-area students each year, gives students a chance to shadow cancer researchers and clinicians at Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital, while also allowing opportunities to work hands-on with Lifespan Cancer Institute labs.

Woods will receive an hourly wage throughout the program.

In a statement, Davies Principal Jose Libano said that Woods is “an outstanding young woman, and we’re thrilled to see Kaylyn’s dedication and hard work recognized through her acceptance into the RI-FGCS Program. This prestigious opportunity is a testament to her exceptional abilities and commitment to academic and professional excellence.”

The program officially starts on July 8.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.