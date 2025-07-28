Delta Dental of R.I. launches loan repayment program

PROVIDENCE – Delta Dental of Rhode Island recently announced the launch of a new loan repayment program designed to support local dentists.

The program is administered by the Rhode Island Foundation and funded with $5 million from Delta Dental of Rhode Island’s reserve funds. It will provide eligible Rhode Island dentists with student loan repayment assistance of up to $20,000 per year for up to three years. Up to 10 awardees will be selected, with input from a local advisory committee managed by the Rhode Island Foundation.

“This new loan repayment program is the latest in our suite of workforce-focused investments that aim to ensure Rhode Island is an attractive, competitive state for aspiring and actively practicing dentists to launch and build their careers,” said Joseph Perroni, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Rhode Island. “We are thrilled to launch this program and look forward to announcing the first cohort of dentists later this year.”

The program is open to U.S.-based or foreign recent graduates of dental school who have qualifying government or commercial educational loans. Candidates must commit to practicing in Rhode Island for at least 32 hours per week and demonstrate a commitment to meeting the needs of underserved Rhode Islanders throughout their participation in the program.

“The strength and sustainability of Rhode Island’s health care system relies on the consistent nurturing and replenishing of the state’s talent pool,” said David Cicilline, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation. “Programs like this go a long way in keeping skilled Rhode Islanders home and attracting out-of-state talent to move here, put down roots and build their lives and careers here.”

The program is open for applications and candidates may apply online by Aug. 27. The first cohort of awardees is expected to be announced this fall.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.