DEM: Removal of sunken barge in Providence River to begin this week

TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Preliminary diving and surveying work by contractor NorthStar will be followed by the removal of the crane from the derelict barge, succeeded by lifting the wreck off the seabed and towing it to a local recycling yard for processing. Water quality testing will be performed before, during and after removal to ensure no contaminants are released from the barge. A silt curtain will also be in place to keep debris from floating downstream.
A shellfish survey will be performed before removal to assess the habitat of the area. All necessary permits for the project have been acquired. DEM is in close collaboration with the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and R.I. Derelict and Abandoned Vessel and Obstruction Removal Commission on the project.