DEM: Removal of sunken barge in Providence River to begin this week

By
-
REMOVAL OF THE 113-foot-long sunken barge in the Providence River is slated to begin this week, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced Monday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

PROVIDENCE – Removal of the 113-foot-long sunken barge in the Providence River is slated to begin this week, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced Monday. Weighing in at 150 tons, the barge sank into the river by the end of Public Street in South Providence during a severe nor’easter in 2017, leaving the structure

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Start 2025 Strong: Prioritize Your Health with Screenings and Healthy Habits

As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display