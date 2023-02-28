DHS warns of increase in fraudulent activity targeting SNAP, RI Works accounts

PROVIDENCE – Fraudulent activity targeting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Rhode Island Works benefit recipients is on the rise, the R.I. Department of Human Services said on Monday.

Since Feb. 1, DHS said an estimated 179 accounts have been impacted, mostly SNAP and RI Works recipients, with an average loss in benefits of approximately $620. DHS said it is investigating the cases and working with state agencies, law enforcement and national partners.

“Examples of benefit fraud is not uncommon from time-to-time. However, DHS has learned about a concerted effort and has detected incidents statewide,” the department said in a statement. “DHS advises all beneficiaries to increase your awareness and take recommended precautions to better protect your accounts, including updating your PIN and accessing accounts through the DHS website or phone number on EBT card, and not clicking links in emails.”

James Beardsworth, a spokesperson for DHS, said he could not provide comparison data for 2022, citing this type of fraud as “entirely new” in Rhode Island. The department first notified the public of a rise in these cases last November, when about 100 SNAP and RI Works accounts were impacted through skimming activity, with an average loss of approximately $500. The department said it had seen “an uptick in activity” in the state then.

Most cases in February involved skimming or phishing, two different types of fraudulent activity. With skimming, a device similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store checkout payment machine and steals credit card information when customers unknowingly swipe their cards. With phishing, scammers send emails and/or texts to lead people to share personal information, such as passwords and PINS.

DHS said it is working with the R.I. Department of Administration’s Office of Internal Audit, Fraud Detection, and Prevention Unit, which is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General. DHS is currently reaching out to customers that have been affected for additional information and coordinating with its vendors to “implement enhanced security measures.” It is also distributing new benefits to SNAP recipients as reimbursement, while RIW recipients will be contacted by RI Works certified vendors.

DHS is encouraging SNAP recipients to check their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, balance regularly and to report any case of fraud. It is also encouraging SNAP and RI Works recipients to change their passwords before March 1, as scammers might try to access accounts after funds are deposited at the beginning of the month.

Coming March 1, SNAP recipients are set to stop receiving the additional COVID-19 emergency allotment that had been introduced in March 2020. The additional benefit payments had been increased benefits for each household at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with Congress’ recent passage of the Congressional Consolidated Appropriations Act, SNAP recipients will no longer receive the additional emergency allotment.

Rep. David Morales, D-Providence, has recently introduced legislation to temporarily extend the additional support. The legislation would have DHS increase the monthly SNAP allotment by an additional $95 per month from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

(Update: Clarifies DHS statement in 4th paragraph)

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.