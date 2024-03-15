Did Providence make the right move bringing the annual PVDFest back to the downtown?

Mayor Brett P. Smiley on March 12 announced that the city’s largest outdoor arts and culture celebration will return to the downtown in early September.

The citywide PVDFest will be held Sept. 6-7 in partnership with FirstWorks. The event annually draws thousands of people from across the state and beyond.

Last year the main festivities were moved to the Interstate 195 District Park along the Providence River. But heavy rains shortened the celebration and also left many attendees without indoor options to escape the bad weather.

Vendors also complained about having their goods ruined in the storm.

Smiley said this year’s event will have Sept. 8 as a rain date. And event partners will be encouraged to produce “indoor or low-impact events” that can be promoted by PVDFest rain or shine.