BRETT JOHNSON, founder of Fortuitous Partners, speaks during the August groundbreaking for the soccer stadium part of the Tidewater Landing project, which will occupy vacant land along the Seekonk River. /PBN FILE PHOTO/NANCY LAVIN

A controversial Pawtucket soccer stadium is facing financial headwinds after the city recently decided to delay issuing public bonds needed to help pay for the complex.

R.I. Commerce Corp. last year approved a $60 million public incentive package for the Fortuitous Partners LLC stadium project. It includes $36 million in public borrowing, $14 million in state tax credits and $10 million from the city.

The developer, state and city leaders say the project is going forward, though the mayor’s office in a statement cited the pandemic and “a looming banking crisis” as reasons for the delay in issuing the bonds.

The developer has begun laying the foundation for the $124 million stadium and has invested an estimated $23 million into the project.

Did the state and Pawtucket make a mistake in helping finance a $124 million soccer stadium project now facing financial headwinds?

