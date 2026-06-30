Dimeo Construction Company Welcomes Fourth-Generation Blakely S. Dimeo to Business Development Team

Dimeo Construction Company has appointed Blakely S. Dimeo as Business Development Manager. In this role, she will help oversee business development initiatives and long-term growth, with a focus on the greater Boston region, where the company has had a continuous presence for well over 60 years. Her appointment marks the fourth generation of the Dimeo family to join the company as it approaches its 100th anniversary. She will also develop market opportunities across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Dimeo earned her high school diploma from Brooks School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Trinity College.