Do you prioritize in-person retail shopping during the holiday season?

The holiday shopping season has gotten off to a strong start, with a record $10.8 billion in sales nationally on Black Friday alone.

Brick-and-mortar stores have done especially well, with in-person shopping topping last year. Online sales, while strong, had fewer shoppers than last year.

Locally, mall operators say they are pleased by the strong start to the holiday season.

Warwick Mall General Manager Domenic Schiavone told PBN he believes most people still prefer to shop in-person during the holidays.

“People will always shop online but purchases more often than not are still inside the store,” he said.