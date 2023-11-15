Documentary chronicles 11th Hour Racing Team’s Ocean Race victory

PROVIDENCE – Fans of The Ocean Race will have a chance to go further inside The 11th Hour Racing Team’s victory.

Television streamer Max, formally known as HBO Max, is now streaming the Warner Bros. Discovery production, “A Voyage of Discovery: The Ocean Race,” a three-part documentary following the inside story of the sailors who took the global sailing race.

11th Hour Racing Team skipper Charlie Enright, a Brown University graduate and Bristol native is one of four sailors followed in the documentary.

“Our name is going to be on The Ocean Race trophy and no one can take that away,” Enright said. “It’s the accomplishment. When you look back on it, the name is there, and that’s all that matters. You’ve won this race or you haven’t and now we’re in that camp.”

The 11th Hour Racing Team was declared the winners of The Ocean Race by the World Sailing International Jury on June 29 after a no-fault collision with GUYOT environnement – Team Europe just 17 minutes into the start of the final stage of the race on June 15.

The collision forced 11th Hour Racing, which was leading by 1 point on the leaderboard at the time, to return immediately to port.

The race is considered to be the world’s longest and toughest team sporting event. The six-month, 32,000-nautical mile race ended in Genoa, Italy, on July 1.

The Ocean Race arrived in Newport on May 19 after finishing the fourth leg of the five-leg race. Enright sailed the 11th Hour Racing Team to victory in Leg 4, arriving at Fort Adams State Park at 2:41 p.m., about a half-hour in front of Team Malizia.

The 11-day stopover included numerous activities at the Ocean Live Park village, from interactive educational programs to live music.