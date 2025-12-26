Does Brown University need to upgrade campus security in the wake of the Dec. 13 mass shooting that killed two students and injured nine others?

Brown University’s head of public safety is on administrative leave following the Dec. 13 mass shooting that killed two students and injured nine others.

University President Christina H. Paxson said Vice President for Public Safety and Emergency Management Rodney Chatman is on leave pending results of external reviews of campus security.

Hugh T. Clements, a former Providence police chief, will assume daily oversight of campus policing and serve as the interim vice president for public safety.

The school will approve an After-Action Review and a separate Comprehensive Campus Safety and Security Assessment.

Paxson praised the response to the shooting by campus police and said the external reviews are standard in response to incidents involving campus violence.

The U.S. Department of Education also announced that it will conduct its own review of Brown’s security practices.